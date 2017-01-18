Photo: Kaha:wi surreal dance performance captivates crowd

Award-winning choreographer and performer Santee Smith of Kaha:wi Dance Theatre in Toronto—an Onkwehon:we woman from the Mohawk Nation—assumes the spirit of yet another creature Jan. 21 at Joamie School in Iqaluit during a breathtaking performance of NeoIndigenA, a 70-minute solo show she created. With a surreal soundscape, which included rhythmic vocals from Tanya Tagaq and Nelson Tagoona, and expert strings and keyboards from Jesse Zubot, Smith took the audience on a journey through a sometimes frightening dreamworld, embodying both animal and human form. Her movements ranged from graceful to tormented, showcasing not only athleticism and stamina but creative artistry and imagination. The Alianait show, one of two Smith did in Iqaluit, included a performance by the Inuksuk drum dancers. See our Facebook page for more photos. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)