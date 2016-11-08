Photo: Jerry Cans tear up the stage with brand new songs

Andrew Morrison and Nancy Mike of the Jerry Cans tear it up front and centre while Steve Rigby mans the kit behind at Inuksuk High School Nov. 12 during a rousing show before a hometown crowd in Iqaluit. If your legs are sore today at work, it might be from all the dancing at one of two sold-out shows the band played over the weekend. Tickets were scarce—and open floor space even more so—at the band's evening show, appearing with opening act Riit Mike from Pangnirtung. The Jerry Cans are promoting the release of their new album, Innusiq, which quickly rose to number one on iTunes' singer/songwriter charts shortly after its release Nov. 4. As of Nov. 14, Innusiq stands at number 12 on iTunes' singer/songwriter chart, and at number 175 overall. See more photos from the show on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)