Photo: Ivakkak takes off from Umiujaq

Puvirnituq mushers Peter Ittukallak and Putugu Iqiquq wave to crowds as their dog sled team leaves Umiujaq March 28. The 13 teams participating in this year's Ivakkak dog sled race left the Nunavik community at 9:30 a.m. headed north up the Hudson Bay coast to their first stop about 53 kilometres away at Majuriarvik. You can follow their progress from the Ivakkak website at /www.ivakkak.com/live-tracking. (PHOTO BY P. DUNNIGAN/MAKIVIK)