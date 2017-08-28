Photo: It’s OK, we got this

Car on fire? No problem. Three Iqaluit youth, Paul Gibbons, Jimmy Nukiguak and Emma Inookee can take care of that after completing a Junior Fire Fighter Course Aug. 28, run by the City of Iqaluit. "It was an amazing opportunity. Not only did we learn how to put out a fire, and about forced entries, we also learned about leadership and working as a team," 20-year-old Inookee said. She's heading back to school in a few days but told Nunatsiaq News, "I would like to put in my application to become a volunteer fire fighter for Iqaluit." The youth also learned about command structure, radio communications, search and rescue and the importance of physical fitness, said deputy fire chief Stephane Dionne. The graduates received certificates of completion from Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern, who said she has had two cars destroyed by fire in her lifetime. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)