Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavik August 28, 2017 - 6:50 am

Photo: It’s OK, we got this

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Car on fire? No problem. Three Iqaluit youth, Paul Gibbons, Jimmy Nukiguak and Emma Inookee can take care of that after completing a Junior Fire Fighter Course Aug. 28, run by the City of Iqaluit.
Car on fire? No problem. Three Iqaluit youth, Paul Gibbons, Jimmy Nukiguak and Emma Inookee can take care of that after completing a Junior Fire Fighter Course Aug. 28, run by the City of Iqaluit. "It was an amazing opportunity. Not only did we learn how to put out a fire, and about forced entries, we also learned about leadership and working as a team," 20-year-old Inookee said. She's heading back to school in a few days but told Nunatsiaq News, "I would like to put in my application to become a volunteer fire fighter for Iqaluit." The youth also learned about command structure, radio communications, search and rescue and the importance of physical fitness, said deputy fire chief Stephane Dionne. The graduates received certificates of completion from Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern, who said she has had two cars destroyed by fire in her lifetime. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        