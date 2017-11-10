Photo: It’s growing season in the Arctic… for sea ice that is

It's growing season in the Arctic... for sea ice that is. The Canadian Ice Service released this map for Arctic sea ice concentration as of Nov. 14. The map is derived from all the latest ice information available from Canadian Ice Service charts with ice thickness ranging from thin (light blue) to the thick (white). Canada's High Arctic islands are now pretty well frozen in for the season as fast ice forms in Hudson, Ungava and Frobisher bays and in Cumberland Sound. The average Arctic sea ice coverage at this time of year is about 65 per cent, if you compare from 1981 to 2017. According to CIS, from 1981 to 1999, six years had below average ice formation. From 2000 to 2017, 13 years—more than double—had below average ice formation. This year, October and November showed greater than average ice formation in the Arctic—the first time that's happened to a significant degree since 2004. (COURTESY CANADIAN ICE SERVICE)