Photo: It’s go time… Clyde River and supporters are at the Supreme Court

Jerry Natanine, the former mayor of Clyde River, addresses a crowd of more than 100 people gathered in front of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa Nov. 30. Natanine, the Hamlet of Clyde River and the Nammautaq Hunters and Trappers Organization, along with the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, are appearing jointly before the country's top court today in parallel fights against National Energy Board decisions in favour of development on their land which they say occured without proper Aboriginal consent. The pre-court rally was mostly First Nations but Inuit supporters also showed up including Inuit Circumpolar Council President Okalik Eegeesiak, acting Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. President James Eetoolook and Nunavut MP Hunter Tootoo. The Supreme Court chamber filled quickly as did overflow rooms leaving many to sit in the lobby in chairs set before a TV monitor. Read more about the proceedings later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)