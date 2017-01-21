Photo: It’s all that… Iqaluit’s new aquatic and fitness centre opens

Picture yourself going down that slide... now imagine the squeals of glee. Get your bathing suits on Iqalungmiut, your new aquatic and fitness centre is preparing to open its doors. After three years of planning and more than $40 million, Iqaluit's Aquatic Centre opens at 12 noon, Jan. 26, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the city's mayor, city councillors, builders and designers. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to come and enjoy two days of free admission—Jan. 26 and Jan. 27—beginning at 3:30 p.m Jan. 26. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. For more photos, see our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)