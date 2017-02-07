Photo: It’s a marvellous night for a moondance

Stargazers take note: February's first full moon—the "snow moon"—reaches full capacity Feb. 10, when it will pass through the edge of the earth's shadow or penumbra. According to skywatcher websites, this will produce a slight shadow over the full moon beween 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. with maximum eclipse at around 7:45 p.m. But if you have binoculars or a small telescope, that's not all you'll see. According to Space.com, the Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova will be visible in the predawn hours for those gazing into eastern sky. Here's a shot of the moon taken by Iqaluit resident Darren Brooks from his balcony on the Road to Nowhere Feb. 9. It was around 9:30 p.m. and minus 46 C. (PHOTO BY DARREN BROOKS)