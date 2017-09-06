Photo: It’s a deal

The Government of Nunavut and the Nunavut Employees Union have signed a four-year agreement for unionized employees of Qulliq Energy Corp. From left, NEU president Bill Fennell is pictured with Nunavut’s minister responsible for the QEC, Johnny Mike and Minister responsible for the Public Service Act, Keith Peterson, at the Iqaluit signing Sept. 5. The new agreement, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2017 and ends on December 31, 2020, includes a two per cent wage increase for 2017, one per cent for 2018 and 2019 and two per cent for 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY OF GN)