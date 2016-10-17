Photo: Is there enough food for my dolly?

A young Rankin Inlet resident enjoys a plate of food Oct. 19 during a community feast sponsored by Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. which held its annual general meeting in that Kivalliq community this week. There is plenty on the agenda including presentations from regional Inuit organizations and approval of the land claim organization's annual report and budget for next year. Nunavut Tunngavik also presented its 2016 "presidents awards" which this year went to Chris Cousins of Iqaluit who won a constructive dismissal suit against the Qulliq Energy Corp. as well as Louie Kamookak and Sammy Kogvik, both of Gjoa Haven, who used traditional and modern Inuit knowledge to help searchers locate Sir John Franklin's second sunken ship, the HMS Terror. The AGM wraps up today. (PHOTO BY NOEL KALUDJAK)