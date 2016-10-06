Photo: Iqaluit’s flag lowered to honour the passing of Bryan Pearson

Iqaluit's municipal flag at the Nunavut legislature in Iqaluit flies at half-mast late Oct. 12 in honour of Bryan Pearson who passed away that morning at age 82. Born in Liverpool, England, Pearson came north in 1956 and spent the rest of his life here, becoming Iqaluit's first mayor and running a number of local businesses including Arctic Ventures, which he founded. There is no word yet on a funeral or service. Read more about Iqaluit's biggest, and most cantankerous advocate on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)