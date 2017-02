Sheila Lumsden describes her path to being named one of the final 24 contestants on Season Four of MasterChef Canada from her Iqaluit home Feb. 10. Lumsden, an accomplished amateur cook, wouldn't reveal the outcome of the show's finale, filmed in Fall 2016 and scheduled to start airing in early March. Read more about her experience later, on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)