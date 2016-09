Iqaluit teen Chantel Caza, third from left, appears on stage at the 2016 Miss Teen Canada Globe Pageant in Toronto last month, where she was crowned Miss Teen Nunavut 2016. The 13-year-old student at Inuksuk high school competed against one other Nunavut teen, Saskia Curley from Rankin Inlet, in the national competition. Read more later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY OF TUDJA NOAH)