Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Iqaluit December 06, 2017 - 9:50 am

Photo: Iqaluit Music Society honoured with volunteer award

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
The Iqaluit Music Society receives one of Canada's official volunteer awards—the regional Social Innovator for British Columbia and the North—for the work they do to provide access to music education for youth. The award was presented to Naiome Eegeesiak (centre), and Darlene Nuqingaq by Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of families, children and social development on Dec. 5 in Ottawa. (PHOTO BY MATHEW NUQINGAQ)
The Iqaluit Music Society receives one of Canada's official volunteer awards—the regional Social Innovator for British Columbia and the North—for the work they do to provide access to music education for youth. The award was presented to Naiome Eegeesiak (centre), and Darlene Nuqingaq by Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of families, children and social development on Dec. 5 in Ottawa. (PHOTO BY MATHEW NUQINGAQ)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        