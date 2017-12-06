Photo: Iqaluit Music Society honoured with volunteer award

The Iqaluit Music Society receives one of Canada's official volunteer awards—the regional Social Innovator for British Columbia and the North—for the work they do to provide access to music education for youth. The award was presented to Naiome Eegeesiak (centre), and Darlene Nuqingaq by Jean-Yves Duclos, minister of families, children and social development on Dec. 5 in Ottawa. (PHOTO BY MATHEW NUQINGAQ)