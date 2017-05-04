Photo: Iqaluit looks to new subdivision

A new subdivision near Joamie Elementary School in Iqaluit: That's what the City of Iqaluit's director of planning and developing Mélodie Simard discusses May 3 during a public walking tour of the proposed Joamie Court extension, which could see up to 66 new residential units built. To Simard's right, Doug Workman, the president of the Iqaluit District Education Authority, and Catherine Hoyt, also from the IDEA, who expressed concerns about the safety of students going to and from the school, if there's increased residential traffic due to the new construction. "Everything that's been easy to build on has been developed," Simard told them. A public hearing will take place 6 p.m. May 9 at City Hall in the council chambers where members of the public will be able to comment on the by-law which will allow for low and medium density residential development by extending Joamie Court, along with piped water and sewage. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)