Photo: Iqaluit group home for girls reopens with renos

Newly renovated and under new management, the Illagiitugut Group Home re-opens in Iqaluit June 9. The facility will soon house eight young women, aged 12 to 19, from across the territory and will be able to provide the clinical services needed to house high-risk youth who would have been turned away by a previous home run in the same building. Nunavut's Department of Family Services awarded the service contract to Halifax-based Atlantic Youth Services which also runs a boys' group home in Cambridge Bay. The centre manager TL Johannesson is pictured here, left, in the updated kitchen with staff members Liz McFadden, Andrea Moody, Mercy Kasheke, Christina Rodrigue, and Megan Bishop. Rooms in the home have been painted in bright colours. On-site programming is expected to include input from elders and cultural activities. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)