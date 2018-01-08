Photo: Iqaluit experiences two-day weekend blizzard

If you can't see a truck in this photo, that's no surprise; neither could its owner, Christian Bourk of Iqaluit, early Sunday morning. After a bitterly cold day on Friday, Nunavut's capital shut down Saturday and Sunday as blizzard conditions and blowing snow caused businesses and stores to shutter. The blizzard also postponed a fundraiser for the five families who lost their home and possessions in a Jan. 1 fire and the distribution of food at the Niqinik Nuatsivik Nunavut Food Bank. The severe weather, with gusts up to 60 km/hr, cancelled flights and church services, and kept municipal services suspended into Sunday. Environment Canada said that while the sustained blizzard conditions would abate around noon on Sunday, blowing snow would continue to produce reduced visibilities for the rest of the day as well as into Sunday night. "Please stay home until blizzard ends," was the message midday on Sunday from Mayor Madeline Redfern on Facebook. Meanwhile, many residents on trucked water services reported running out of water. Women in the Qimaavik shelter resorted to packing snow into containers for water. A utilidor pipe also broke Sunday in the Happy Valley neighbourhood, stranding residences there without water. Some also lacked food, with a woman, who had spent her last cash on milk and juice, seeking help for her family on Facebook. During the middle of the afternoon, the corner grocery store, DJ Specialties, finally opened, attracting a line-up of people waiting outside for a chance to stock up on supplies. A similarly long line of drivers waited at the Iqaluit Gas Bar to fill their tanks. Limited municipal services started up again early Monday morning and the city's schools were open. (PHOTO BY CHRISTIAN BOURK)