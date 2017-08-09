Photo: Iqaluit bluesmen join Nunavut record label

Nunatsiaq Online
Nunavut’s own "Arctic Soul" —Iqaluit-based band The Trade-offs—is the newest member of Aakuluk Music, a Nunavut-based record label launched last year by Jerry Cans members Nancy Mike and Andrew Morrison. Joshua Qaumariaq and Jeff Maurice lead the band which is comprised of a mix of Iqaluit-based musicians. The Trade-offs are playing in Toronto Aug. 23 to kick off Nunavut Music week, along with the Jerry Cans and Riit Mike. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE TRADE OFFS)

