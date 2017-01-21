Photo: Inuksuk drum dancers showcase old and new material

The Inuksuk Drum Dancers show off their drumming and singing prowess to a packed audience Jan. 21 at Joamie School in Iqaluit. The Alianait performance, an opening act for NeoIndigenA, a solo dance performance by Santee Smith of Kaha:wi Dance Theatre, got the crowd cheering and applauding for pieces by well-known songwriters Susan Aglukark, Looee Nowdluk-Arreak and Siobhan Arnatsiaq-Murphy, among others. The drum and song group is heading to Ottawa to perform on Canada Day with choirs from across the country at the National Arts Centre and plan to hold their own solo show in Ottawa several days later. See more photos on our Facebook page. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)