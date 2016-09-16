Photo: Inukjuak construction workers’ latest creation

Inukjuak construction workers Bobby Echalook and Alec David Koneak show off the fruit of their labour: a new bus shelter for local transit users located right next to the community’s co-op. This was the first project for local trainees of the Kativik Regional Government’s Sanajiit program which works with regional transportation department and Kativik School Board Adult Education to train construction workers and involve them in building community infrastructure. (PHOTO BY D. PETTIGREW/KSB)