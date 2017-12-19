Photo: Inuit youth learn the art of Greenlandic mask dancing

Students at the Ottawa-based Nunavut Sivuniksavut college strike a pose during a Greenlandic mask dance workshop in November led by Vivi Sørensen in space donated by the National Arts Centre. Uaajeerneq Greenlandic mask dances, which originated in East Greenland, are usually done for entertainment but have educational aspects as well. The dancers use fear, humour and sexuality to teach about real-life situations, according to Greenland Today. Paint colours are chosen with purpose: black stands for the unknown, red for life and love, and white for clarity, bones, ancestors and purity. You can find more photos from the workshop on the Nunavut Sivuniksavut Facebook page. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NS)