Photo: Inuit youth leader weighs in on climate change talks

Maatalii Okalik, president of the Nunavut Inuit Youth Council, speaks with federal Environment and Climate Change minister Catherine McKenna, Nov. 14 in Marrakesh, Morocco where global talks on climate change are now underway. "It is amazing to work with representatives from Inuit Circumpolar Council, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. and the Government of Nunavut. As well, hardworking members of the Global Indigenous Caucus and other members, " Okalik said after her first day at the COP22 conference. "Part of my day was spent at a Youth Circle hosted by the United Arab Emirates with Minister McKenna where she highlighted Canada's position and the important work of National Inuit Youth Council." (PHOTO COURTESY OF M. OKALIK/FACEBOOK)