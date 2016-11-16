Photo: Inuit youth leader urges Indigenous input on climate action

National Inuit Youth Council President Maatalii Okalik stands beside Canada's minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, to help deliver Canada's national statement Nov. 16 at the annual Conference of the Parties to the United Nations climate convention— the COP22 global climate change talks now underway in Marrakech, Morocco. "Inuit youth are committed to continuing to exercise our Indigenous right to our culture, language and way of life as entrenched in the Constitution and international declarations like the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples," Okalik told the delegates. "With your continued leadership that will define our future on climate action, I am hopeful that it is done in cooperation with Indigenous peoples, in platforms, and with respect to our rights, which ultimately support Indigenous self-determination. Let's do this together: our collective future depends on it." (ENVIRONMENT CANADA TWITTER PHOTO)