Photo: Inuit youth leader says health and success spring from culture

Maatalii Okalik, the volunteer president of the National Inuit Youth Council, speaks at Carleton University in Ottawa Sept. 29 at an event held to mark the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Arctic Council on Sept. 19, 1996. She said the NIYC's top priorities for Inuit youth are achieving social equity, promoting Inuit cultural practices, suicide prevention and reconciliation. “Inuit cultural practices are at the core of our being,” Okalik said. Read more about the event later on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY JIM BELL)