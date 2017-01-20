Photo: Inuit historian captivates crowd at museum opener

Sir John Franklin historian and collector of Inuit knowledge, Louie Kamookak, delivers a keynote speech to a captivated, standing-room-only audience at the Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum in Iqaluit, Jan. 20. The Gjoa Haven native was on hand to promote the opening of the museum's new "Inuit Qaujimajatuqangit and Franklin" exhibit which will run at the museum until March 4. Kamookak's lifelong fascination for Franklin began when he heard his first stories as a child from his great-grandmother. Now, with both Franklin ships, the HMS Terror and HMS Erebus, finally located, the true value of those stories is obvious. "They helped to solve the greatest mystery that haunted the mystery searches for the last 170 years," Kamookak said. Read more later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)