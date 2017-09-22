Photo: Inuit health survey welcomes 1,000th participant

Taking the wheel: Mary Jessie Annanack of Kangiqsualujjuaq is pictured behind the controls in the wheelhouse of the CCGS Amundsen this past weekend, the vessel carrying the crew of the 2017 Qanuilirpiita health survey. The crew welcomed Annanack as the survey’s 1,000 participant—an important milestone for the six-week long survey as it enters its final weeks. The Amundsen is set to leave Kangiqsualujjuaq Sept. 27 en route to its last stop in Kuujjuaq, where Qanuilirpiita will compete its 2017 survey Oct. 5. (PHOTO BY D. GRANGHON/QANUILIRPIITA)