Photo: Inuit elders in Ottawa enjoy Inuktitut Christmas songs

Inuit elders living at the Embassy West extended-care facility in Ottawa enjoy Inuktitut Christmas songs from home Dec. 18, thanks to students at the Nunavut Sivuniksavut college program. Embassy West accommodates elders who require higher levels of long-term care that are not yet available in Nunavut, under individual contracts between the Government of Nunavut and the institution. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NUNAVUT SIVUNIKSAVUT)
