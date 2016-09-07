Photo: Inuit celebrate life on Parliament Hill

Maatalii Okalik, president of the National Inuit Youth Council, speaks on Parliament Hill just moments ago, Sept. 9, as part of a Celebrate Life ceremony to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day. Suicide rates among Inuit are some of the highest in the country. The event was co-hosted by the NIYC and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and was to feature performances by Nunavut Sivuniksavut students, among others. Read story later, on nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)