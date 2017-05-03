Photo: Infrastructure minister takes in Iqaluit’s Aquatic Centre

Amarjeet Sohi, MP for Edmonton Mill Woods and the federal minister for Infrastructure and Communities, on a tour of the Iqaluit Aquatic Centre May 5 takes a moment on the speed bag in the centre's fitness room. "Very impressive" was Sohi's comment on the $40-million centre, which received money from Ottawa to help with its construction costs. Sohi, on his first visit to Nunavut, said the centre is particularly important in a community where 60 per cent of the 8,000 population is under 25 years old. While in Iqaluit, he also made funding announcement about infrastructure money for Nunavut communities. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)