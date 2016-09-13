Photo: INAC minister fields Inuit concerns

Indigenous and Northern Affairs minister Carolyn Bennett speaks at Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami’s annual general meeting in Kuujjuaq Sept. 14, flanked by ITK president Natan Obed. Bennett heard from Inuit leadership, many of who wanted to know more about the federal government’s plans for a new Inuit-Crown relationship. “The Prime Minister has declared this (relationship with Indigenous peoples) its most important relationship,” Bennett told the meeting. Inuit birthright organizations also pressed Bennett on her government’s commitment to overhauling Nutrition North and relieving the housing shortage. Read more about the conversation at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)