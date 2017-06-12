Photo: In the bag… Iqaluit students stoop to clean up town

Grade 5 students from Nakasuk School in Iqaluit are out in full force today, June 16, picking up garbage from Iqaluit streets. The city's annual community cleaning event runs this morning and will wrap up with a BBQ and prizes to celebrate a tidy town. The clean sweep comes just in time for Canada Day and a royal visit from Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on June 29. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)