Photo: Improving quality of life for Indigenous Quebecers

Quebec’s minister of Aboriginal Affairs, Geoffrey Kelley, poses with Nunavik Inuit leaders from the Kativik Regional Government, Makivik Corp. and other regional organizations Jan. 26 following consultations in Quebec City. The meetings included more than a hundred representatives from the province’s Indigenous communities who gathered to provide input that will inform Quebec’s Aboriginal social development plan. The plan aims to bring many of the province’s existing First Nations and Inuit programs under the same umbrella, while developing new measures to improve the quality of life in its communities, Aboriginal Affairs said in a release. (PHOTO COURTESY GOV. OF QUEBEC)