Photo: Imparting pride

Nunavut RCMP Cst. Brendan Harkness snaps a selfie at World Pride in Amsterdam, which he attended earlier this year. The Nunavut officer and LGTBQ representative for its V Division is speaking to students at Iqaluit's Inuksuk high school this afternoon as part of the school’s Pride Week. Harkness will talk to students about his experience as an openly gay member of the RCMP, highlighting the importance of kindness and commitment to others. You can read Harkness’ story here: http://bit.ly/2gprZcG (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP)