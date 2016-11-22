Nunatsiaq Online
NEWS: Nunavut November 22, 2016 - 11:31 am

Photo: Imparting pride

NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Nunavut RCMP Cst. Brendan Harkness snaps a selfie at World Pride in Amsterdam, which he attended earlier this year. The Nunavut officer and LGTBQ representative for its V Division is speaking to students at Iqaluit's Inuksuk high school this afternoon as part of the school’s Pride Week. Harkness will talk to students about his experience as an openly gay member of the RCMP, highlighting the importance of kindness and commitment to others. You can read Harkness’ story here: http://bit.ly/2gprZcG (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP)
Nunavut RCMP Cst. Brendan Harkness snaps a selfie at World Pride in Amsterdam, which he attended earlier this year. The Nunavut officer and LGTBQ representative for its V Division is speaking to students at Iqaluit's Inuksuk high school this afternoon as part of the school’s Pride Week. Harkness will talk to students about his experience as an openly gay member of the RCMP, highlighting the importance of kindness and commitment to others. You can read Harkness’ story here: http://bit.ly/2gprZcG (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE RCMP)

Email this story to a friend... Print this page... Bookmark and Share Comment on this story...

Remember my personal information

Notify me of follow-up comments?

 THIS WEEK’S ADS

 ADVERTISING


        