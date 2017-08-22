Photo: I’m lichen it

An orange lichen known as Xanthoria Sorediata, photographed in July near Lake Hazen on northern Ellesmere Island. This summer, botanists from the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa focused on lichen for their ongoing study and sampling of Arctic vegetation. The research, which began in 2013, will provide new baseline data for an updated Arctic Flora of Canada and Alaska—a comprehensive list of what's growing in the Arctic right now. It also adds to the museum's massive plant collection with hundreds of new samples. See story later on Nunasiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO COURTESY TROY MCMULLIN)