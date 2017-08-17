Photo: I’m just going to snuggle for a wee bit longer

Common eider duck hatchlings snuggle up to their siblings who haven't yet emerged from their shell in a nest on the land at Pitsiulaaqtuuq, Fairway Island, about 12 km southeast of Chesterfield Inlet Aug. 8. Our photographer observed two of them running away from the nest, at one point, but the third hatchling was still nest-bound. If you look closely, you can see that one shell is broken and a duckling is starting to emerge, but the other egg was still intact on that day. For more superb Kivalliq nature photography, see Putulik Photography on Facebook. (PHOTO BY PUTULIK PHOTOGRAPHY)