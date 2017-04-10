Photo: If this was a real iglu… those mittens would come in handy

Sharing an iglu at the May Hakongak Library and Cultural Centre: The Kitikmeot Historical Society's elders-in-residence are shown here with members of the Makimautiksat Youth Camp, held in Cambridge Bay in partnership with the Wellness Centre. Over the past two weeks, these students have come in to the centre to finish making their mittens. "With March break we were able to host extended hours for some of the youth participants to complete alongside their elder instructors," said Pamela Gross, executive director of the KHS. From left: Joshua Macpherson, Mabel Etegik, Brennan Evetalegak, Payton Dyer-Aknavigak, Annie Atighioyak, Aislyn Kavanna and Mary Avalak. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE KHS)