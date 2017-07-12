Photo: Iceland poppies blooming in Iqaluit

While it's common to see purple saxifrage and malikkaat flowers on the tundra outside of Iqaluit in spring, these yellow Iceland poppies are somewhat rare. According to horticulture websites, the papery flowers are native to sub-polar regions of Europe, North America and Asia—but, strangely, not Iceland. Different varieties of the Iceland poppy produce blooms that are pink, orange, red, coral and white. (PHOTO BY FIONA HUNT)