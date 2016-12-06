Photo: Ice work, if you can get it

Jeffrey Sather of Cambridge Bay stands beside his latest work of art, an icy inuksuk, which he built on his deck. It's been cold enough in Cambridge Bay to do that but in areas of the Kivalliq, November and December temperatures have been much warmer than normal. That changed today however. Rankin Inlet is -25 C today and temperatures there are expected to hover between -20 C and -30 C for the next week, normal for this time of year. (PHOTO BY DENISE LEBLEU IMAGES)