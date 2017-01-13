Photo: Frobisher Bay highways

Pressure ice in Frobisher Bay makes it difficult for snowmobilers to get to the flats—unless you know the route. An intricate network of trails develop and evolve over the winter season on the bay outside the city to allow hunters and recreational travellers to make their way across and out of the bay. Iqaluit's notorious high tides, which rise and fall eight to 12 metres twice a day, cause ice to crack and shift and bloom into enormous mounds in the coldest months. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)