Photo: Ice baleen on Sylvia Grinnell River

Baleen ice? Chunks of river ice shed crystallized glass-like shards during a mild evening at Sylvia Grinnell Territorial Park in Iqaluit. After four days of snow and rain, Nunavut's capital warmed up to nearly 9 C under sunshine in mid-June. The sun and mild spring temperatures are expected to continue through to the coming weekend in Iqaluit for those keen to get out on the land and see the blossoming tundra. (PHOTO BY LISA GREGOIRE)