Photo: Ai, Pai, Tai, Kai—early childhood funding from QIA

Qikiqtani Inuit Associaton President P.J. Akeeagok visits an Iqaluit daycare in February to read books and promote literacy. The QIA, which held its annual general meeting in Iqaluit this week, is investing $500,000 from the Makiagiaqta training fund in early childhood education, the Inuit organization announced Oct. 4. The money is expected to go toward four projects: family literacy resource packages to be given to every Baffin child entering kindergarten in 2018; an elders in daycare conference and pilot project; a daycare conference on professional development; and, customized training for select daycare board members across the region. "This program will go a long way in helping daycares like ours have the resources and tools we need to provide the best education for Inuit children," said Noodloo Peter, daycare manager in Iqaluit, in the news release. (PHOTO COURTESY QIA)