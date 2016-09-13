Photo: How to keep Nunavut running in a sustainable way

David Miller, president of World Wildlife Fund Canada, speaks to a crowd of about 80 people at the start of a renewable energy summit at the Frobisher Inn in Iqaluit Sept. 15. The audience included representatives from a half dozen Nunavut communities interested in renewable energy as well as visitors from Alaska and Russia, who plan to give presentations on success stories from other circumpolar regions. Several notable Nunavummiut were in the room including Joe Savikataaq, the Government of Nunavut's minister for both environment and energy, and Johnny Mike, minister responsible for the Qulliq Energy Corp., along with Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern. See story later on Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY THOMAS ROHNER)