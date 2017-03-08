NEWS: Nunavut
March 08, 2017 - 12:05 pm
Photo: How about a pair of polar bear boots?
Jawlie and Naomi Akavak model their skin clothing at Qaqqalik School in Kimmirut March 3. With the help of teachers, staff and 13 community elders, Qaqqalik School hosted a special week in early March to celebrate Inuit language and cultural activities. Those activities included iglu-building, dancing and the making of traditional clothing—which is why the Akavaks were invited, to display some finished products. (PHOTO BY PUDLOO PITSIULAK)