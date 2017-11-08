Photo: How a Fast Rescue Craft is deployed

Students from Iqaluit's Nunavut Fisheries and Marine Training Consortium get their first taste of life at sea during a day on board the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Henry Larsen Nov. 10. Here, chief mate Kevin Jones explains to a group of the marine students how a Fast Rescue Craft is deployed from the ship for search-and-rescue missions or trips to shore. Besides a helicopter ride to and from the vessel, the day included tours of the bridge—where navigation happens—the engine room, and the fore peak where ropes and cables are kept. By the time the 11 youth finish their course this December, they will be qualified to work as deckhands on commercial ships, research vessels, fisheries vessels or for the Canadian Coast Guard. Read more later at Nunatsiaqonline.ca. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)