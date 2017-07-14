Photo: Hoop dreams in Toronto

Team Nunavut's under-19 basketball team poses for a photo at the North American Indigenous Games, now on in Toronto. The basketball team finished third in their division in the round robin with two wins and two losses for a total of four points. This year, Nunavut sent four teams to the NAIG: two volleyball teams, one badminton team and the basketball players. Nunavut's mixed doubles badminton players faired well this year: Mike Kavik and Carla Kaayak play off against Davidee Kudluarok and Lucy Jo Appaqaq for third place today, July 21, at 12:30 p.m. (PHOTO COURTESY TEAM NUNAVUT)