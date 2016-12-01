Photo: Honouring the late Annie Pootoogook, with art

Aputi Aupaluktuq, left, who helps run the Ottawa Inuit Children's Centre's arts studio, and the studio's co-ordinator Charlotte Carleton, hold up an acrylic painting done by youth at the OICC at the studio, which reopened Oct. 3. The unnamed piece, put together by eight youth, is meant as a tribute to the late artist Annie Pootoogook who was found dead in Ottawa Sept. 19. Carleton is hoping to get the painting to Pootoogook's family, or send it to Cape Dorset. (PHOTO BY KELLY BUELL)