Photo: Honouring our elders

Kuujjuaq elder and community leader Martha Koneak Greig, centre, is the recipient of this year’s Prix Hommage Aînés for Nunavik, an honour handed out to seniors in each of Quebec’s regions for their outstanding contributions. From left, Geig is pictured with Ungava MNA Jean Boucher, her husband Neil Greig, Francine Charbonneau, Quebec minister for Seniors and the fight against bullying, and Luc Blanchette, minister responsible for the Nord-du-Québec region, at a Nov. 10 ceremony in Quebec City. Greig is a municipal councillor in Kuujjuaq, where she also serves as a funeral director, midwife, counsellor and an active member of the local Anglican church. She is one of 18 recipients of this year’s award. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GOVERNMENT OF QUEBEC)