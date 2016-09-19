Photo: Honouring Nunavik’s movers and shakers

Nunavik youth advocate Olivia Ikey Duncan, second from left, receives Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami's Advancement of Youth Issues award in Kuujjuaq Sept. 14, following ITK's annual general meeting hosted in the Nunavik community. The award was presented by ITK president Natan Obed, far left, while Ikey Duncan is flanked by National Inuit Youth Council president Maatalii Okalik, Qarjuit Youth Council president Alicia Aragutak and Makivik Corp. president Jobie Tukkiapik. ITK handed out awards to six other Nunavimmiut to honour their contributions to the region: Unaaq Men's Association founder Tommy Palliser; Kangiqsualujjuaq Mayor Hilda Snowball; Inuk police veteran Tommy Cain Jr.; Puvirnituq nurse Carole Beaulne; Makivik vice-president of resource development Adamie Delisle Alaku and language advocate Zebedee Nungak. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK CORP)