Photo: Honouring excellence in Indigenous-focused addictions treatment

Grayling Malaterre, left, Isuarsivik treatment centre’s clinical supervisor, and Mae Saunders, the centre’s executive director, are both being honoured today for their work in addictions treatment. The Indigenous Certification Board of Canada has named Saunders to its Soaring Eagle Award and Malaterre to the Phoenix Award, crediting both for their resilience, professionalism and commitment to addictions treatment at the Kuujjuaq-based rehabilitation facility. Both Saunders and Malaterre have received certification through the ICBOC, a national body responsible for certifying First Nations, Inuit and Métis wellness and addictions prevention programs serving Indigenous communities. The awards will be presented March 22 at Kuujjuaq’s Katittavik Town Hall at 6 p.m. Community members are welcome to attend. (FILE PHOTO)