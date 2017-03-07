Photo: Honey, where’d you put the skis?

You could take the stairs or... you could ski to work. This is Coral Harbour, on the morning of March 10, after high winds and blowing snow this week made ski hills from some second storey steps. Some detached homes in the Southampton Island community of 890 were completely obscured by snow drifts. According to the Qulliq Energy Corp.'s Twitter feed, about 10 customers in Coral Harbour were without power March 8 and crews were on-site trying to fix the problem. The QEC later tweeted that crews were unable to make repairs due to "poor visibility/strong winds" and that updates would follow when available. We called the QEC offices in Iqaluit for an update March 10 but their offices were closed, a recorded message said, because they had no heat. (PHOTO BY CHRISTINA ANN ANGOOTEALUK)